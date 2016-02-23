Want to see documentaries about Kazakhstan? Visit Kazakh President’s personal page on Akorda website

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The personal internet page of President Nursultan Nazarbayev has been complemented with some documentary films about Kazakhstan, the press service of Akorda informs via Facebook.

“The films provide detailed information about the milestones of the history of independent Kazakhstan, the internal and foreign policy activity of the Head of State. Many pictures narrate about the life of the Kazakh President and his daily work. In the films, the President shares his thoughts, ideas, initiatives and memories,” a publication reads.

The films are available here.