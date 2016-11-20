Ward defeats Kovalev on points

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The boxing evening in Las Vegas ended with a win of Andre Ward over Sergey Kovalev, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

In the second round, Kovalev knocked down Ward, but the American fight won the bout on points.

Andre grabbed the world champion’s title in WBA Super, IBF and WBO cruiserweight. The defeat became the first one in Kovalev’s career.

Both boxers were named as possible opponents for Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin.

As reported earlier, 23-year-old Kazakh boxer Meyirim Nursultanov has had his first professional fight today too. He beat American Henry Beckford and won by judges' unanimous decision.