  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Ward's manager wants fight with Golovkin

    08:40, 18 April 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Andre Ward's manager (31-0, 15 KOs) James Prince is interested in American fight with Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs), according to Sports.kz.

    "Despite what you heard like we don't want a fight with Golovkin, it's not true: we still want to see Ward fight GGG. He is still on our list, and we hope that one day, Golovkin's team will have him go up in weight and meet the real champion. I see that he's above 160 pounds, and he needs to climb some more and take on a new challenge," Prince said to The Fight Chronicles.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!