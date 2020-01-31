  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Warm spell approaching Kazakhstan over the next few days

    14:33, 31 January 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cyclone above the Caspian Sea will start shifting towards Kazakhstan to cause a rise of temperature the countrywide over the next few days, Kazhydromet reports.

    The country’s south and southeast will enjoy this weekend warm weather with mercury reading +3…+13 degrees Celsius. On Monday the northern, central and eastern regions will observe 0…-8 degrees Celsius. Besides, atmospheric fronts will bring rain to the south and west, wet snow and snowfalls to the rest of Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!