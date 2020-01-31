Warm spell approaching Kazakhstan over the next few days

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cyclone above the Caspian Sea will start shifting towards Kazakhstan to cause a rise of temperature the countrywide over the next few days, Kazhydromet reports.

The country’s south and southeast will enjoy this weekend warm weather with mercury reading +3…+13 degrees Celsius. On Monday the northern, central and eastern regions will observe 0…-8 degrees Celsius. Besides, atmospheric fronts will bring rain to the south and west, wet snow and snowfalls to the rest of Kazakhstan.