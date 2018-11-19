  • kz
    Warm spell forecast for Kazakhstan this week

    12:59, 19 November 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snowfall, gusty western wind and warm spell are in store for Kazakhstan in the upcoming three days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Atmospheric fronts will shift to the territory of Kazakhstan on November 20-22 causing heavy snowfall, blizzards and gusty western wind. A mix of snow and rain, fog, ice slick and bleak wind are expected in southern and southeastern Kazakhstan.

    Warm spell will bring higher temperature across the country.

