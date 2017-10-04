Warm spell on its way to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani weather forecasters predict that it will get warmer in Kazakhstan in upcoming three days, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, an anticyclone from the Volga region will slightly change the weather picture in Kazakhstan on October 5-7.



Western Kazakhstan will see weather without precipitation and rise in temperature.



As the anticyclone will move to the east of the country, it will stop raining there. But it will get warmer only in southern Kazakhstan on October 7.