Warm spell, snowfall predicted in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet Weather Service forecasters presented a weather forecast for the period from 5th through 8th January, Kazinform reports.

"The ridge of the Siberian anticyclone, which determined the frosty weather mostly without precipitation, will begin fading away and receding eastwards. It will be followed by warm and humid air masses, along with cyclones and atmospheric fronts, moving to Kazakhstan from the central regions of the European Russia and from the Black Sea," the Met Office says.



During that period, air temperature is expected to rise in most parts of Kazakhstan. However, moving from west to east, the atmospheric fronts will cause snowfalls, blizzards, and strong westerly winds. Besides, patchy fog and ice slick are predicted in western and southern regions.