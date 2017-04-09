Warm, sunny weather to surge across Kazakhstan Apr 9

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sunny weather is forecast in Kazakhstan on April 9, Kashydromet says. Rains are expected in western regions only. Fog and strong wind are forecast in some areas as well.

Fog will blanket Zhambyl region with a strong wind up to 15-20m/s to hit in the morning and in the daytime.



Gusts of wind in the South Kazakhstan region and in the daytime in Aktobe region will increase to 15-20m/s.



Fog will descend in Kostanay, Akmola, Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions as well as at night and in the morning in the North Kazakhstan, Karaganda and the East Kazakhstan regions.