Warm-up on the way for the weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Temperatures will rise this weekend in most regions of the country. It will be cold only in the East, Kazhydromet reports.

Sharp weather fluctuations are typical for May. In the northern and central regions in the next 24 hours freezing night temperatures will rise, and by Monday the night temperatures are expected to reach 7-15°C. In the eastern regions, under the influence of the anticyclone in the next three days there will be no precipitation, but the temperature in some places will drop to -1...-3º.



Cyclones shifting from the south of European Russia to Kazakhstan, as they move east, will be causing cause rains, thunderstorms, hail, and strong gusty wind first in the west of the republic, and then in the north, center, and south. With the southwestern tropospheric streams, the air temperature will rise and reach close and above the normal figures for this period.

Weather forecast for Astana

May 20: partly cloudy, no precipitation. South-west Wind 9-14 m/s. Night temperature +6 +8°C, daytime +20 +22°C.

May 21: partly cloudy, no precipitation. South-east Wind9-14 m / s. Night temperature +6 +8°C, in the daytime +24 +26°C.

May 22: partly cloudy, no precipitation. South wind 9-14 m/s. Night temperature +10 +12°С, in the daytime +27 +29°С.

Weather forecast for Almaty

May 20: partly cloudy, no precipitation. Wind 0-5 m/s. Night temperature +8 +10°C, in the daytime +21 +23°C.

May 21: partly cloudy, no precipitation. Wind 0-5 m/s. Night temperature +11 +13°C, in the daytime +25 +27°C.

May 22: partly cloudy, no precipitation. Wind 0-5 m/s. Night temperature +13 +15°C, in the daytime +28 +30°C.