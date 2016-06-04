Warm weather expected in Kazakhstan at the weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Summer-like warm weather is predicted for Kazakhstan at the weekend, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

Although rains and thunderstorms will hit northern, central and eastern regions in coming three days (4-6 June), no nighttime freeze is forecast and the mercury will rise to 23-30ºC, sometimes up to 33º.

Hot weather is expected in southern and south-eastern parts of the country, with air temperature to reach 28-33ºC, in some areas 38ºC. Intermittent rains, thunderstorms and strong wind are possible in some areas.

Hail and stiff wind up to 15-20 m per s is forecast in Karaganda region on 4 June.



Extremely high fire risk remains in Kyzylorda region.