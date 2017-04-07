Warm weather forecast in Kazakhstan at weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstanis will enjoy warm weather on April 8-10, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

"The anti-cyclone which is displacing cold fronts from Kazakhstan to the east will retain partly cloudy and sunny weather in most regions of the country at the weekend. The change of tropospheric flows from the northern to south-western direction has already brought warm weather to the western regions. Air temperature will increase by 3-7 ºС in the rest of the country. However, a regular cyclone with rains and strong gusts of wind will come to western Kazakhstan from the European part of Russia on Sunday," a message from Kazhydromet says.