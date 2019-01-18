Warm weather to stay in Kazakhstan at weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Snowfall and blizzards are expected in Kazakhstan at weekend. Rain and wet snow are forecast for southern regions.

A southern cyclone coming from the Central Asian regions is bringing snowfall, blizzards, gusting wind to northern parts of the country.



Meanwhile, rains and wet snow will hit southern and western regions. Heavy snowfall, fog and ice slick are expected in mountainous areas.



Despite slight drop air temperature will be above normal.