Warm weekend in store for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that warm weekend is ahead for Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

The Kazakh weather agency said in a statement that an anticyclone will affect the weather conditions in Kazakhstan in three upcoming days. It will bring warm weather to most regions of Kazakhstan. Temperature is expected to rise.

Unlike the rest of Kazakhstan its western part will experience scattered showers, thunderstorms, gusty wind, squall, and hail.