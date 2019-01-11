Warmer temperatures forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan this weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In most regions of Kazakhstan mercury will go up this weekend due to atmospheric fronts coming from the Black Sea, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Warmer temperatures will be accompanied by snowfall, blizzards and gusty wind in western and northwestern Kazakhstan.



Southern cyclone will determine the weather pattern in the south, southeast and east of Kazakhstan and bring strong western wind, fog, black ice, snowfall and blowing snow.