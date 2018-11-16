  • kz
    Warmer weather heading to Kazakhstan

    13:27, 16 November 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Cold weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan this weekend due to powerful anticyclone, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. 

    Mercury is forecast to drop to -10,-18°C and even -20,-28°C in southern Kazakhstan, that is 8-15°C below the norm.

    However, warm and moist air from the Atlantic shifting through the northern part of European part of Russia and Western Siberia under the influence of Atlantic cyclones will descend on Kazakhstan in the upcoming days. It will bring warmer weather, snowfall, and wind with gusts of 15-20 mps.

    Chances of precipitation will be low in southern Kazakhstan. Snowfall will hit the southeast of the country mostly its mountainous areas on Sunday and Monday.

     

     

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
