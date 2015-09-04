Warmer weather to descend on Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Warm weather is making its way back to Kazakhstan after weeks of cold rain showers and frosty nights.

According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national forecaster, northern winds will give way to warmer southwestern ones that will eventually bring higher temperatures to Asia. Mercury will go up to +28, +36°C in southern and western Kazakhstan. It will get warmer in other regions of the country as well. Meteorologists predict that it will be +28, +32° in northern, central and eastern Kazakhstan at daytime. However, they warn that frosts may hit these regions at night.