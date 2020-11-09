  • kz
    Warning issued as ice slick and snowstorm to hit Akmola rgn

    11:20, 09 November 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm warning is in place in Akmola region, Kazinform reports.

    According to the National Met Office Kazhydromet, on November 9-11, fog, ice, and blizzards are to batter in places Akmola region. Southwesterly wind at 15-20mps, gusting up to 23-28mps on November 9 and in the afternoon of November 11, is also forecast.

    On November 9-11, ice and southwesterly wind are to hit the city of Nur-Sultan. On November 10-11, snowstorm is predicted in the city.


