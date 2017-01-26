Warsaw - Astana ticket sale starts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Poland Altay Abibullayev said on his twitter page that ticket sales for Warsaw - Astana flight have started.

According to pasazer.com, ticket sales for a Warsaw - Astana - Warsaw flight have started. The flight will be operated 4 times a week starting 8 May by LOT Polish Airlines departuring from Polish capital on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The flight from Warsaw to Astana will be taking about 5 hours.