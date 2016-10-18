Was Venus the first habitable planet in our solar system?

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Its surface is hot enough to melt lead and its skies are darkened by toxic clouds of sulphuric acid. Venus is often referred to as Earth's evil twin, but conditions on the planet were not always so hellish, according to research that suggests it may have been the first place in the solar system to have become habitable, The Guardian reports.

The study, due to be presented this week at the at the American Astronomical Society Meeting in Pasadena, concludes that at a time when primitive bacteria were emerging on Earth, Venus may have had a balmy climate and vast oceans up to 2,000 metres (6,562 feet) deep.



Michael Way, who led the work at the Nasa Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York City, said: "If you lived three billion years ago at a low latitude and low elevation the surface temperatures would not have been that different from that of a place in the tropics on Earth," he said.



The Venusian skies would have been cloudy with almost continual rain lashing down in some regions, however. "So while you might get nice sunsets you would have mostly overcast skies during the day and precipitation," Way added.



Crucially, if the calculations are correct the oceans may have remained until 715m years ago - a long enough period of climate stability for microbial life to have plausibly sprung up.



"The oceans of ancient Venus would have had more constant temperatures, and if life begins in the oceans - something which we are not certain of on Earth - then this would be a good starting place," said Way.



Other planetary scientists agreed that, despite the differing fates of the two planets, early Earth and Venus may have been similar.



Click here to read more