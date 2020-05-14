  • kz
    Washington, D.C. extends stay-at-home order to June 8

    16:07, 14 May 2020
    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Wednesday that the city is extending its stay-at-home order through June 8, Kazinform has learnt from Xinhua.

    «We're not there yet and not quite ready to begin that phased new opening,» Bowser said at a news briefing.

    The city, she said, is looking for a 14-day decline in new coronavirus cases, but so far has only seen a four-day decline.

    The order was previously scheduled to expire on May 15.

    Washington, D.C. has reported a total of 6,584 confirmed cases, with 350 deaths, according to a count by the municipal government.


