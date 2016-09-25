Washington State gun attack suspect in custody

LONDON. KAZINFORM A suspect sought over a fatal gun attack at a shopping centre in Washington state on Friday evening has been captured, police say.

Police have named him as Arcan Cetin, 20, of Oak Harbor, Washington. He was born in Turkey and is a legal US permanent resident, officials say.

The arrest took place in Oak Harbor, a town south-west of Burlington where the shooting happened.

Five people were killed inside Macy's department store at Cascade Mall.

The FBI said there was no evidence that the shooting was linked to terrorism.

At a news conference, police said Arcan Cetin had been identified as a suspect after a car connected to him was seen on security camera footage at the shopping centre.

Lt Mike Hawley, of Island County Sheriff's Department, said the car was later spotted in Oak Harbor. He said he had been on his way to the scene when he saw the suspect by the side of a road and arrested him.

Lt Hawley said the man "said nothing, he was zombie like" and was not carrying a weapon.



Read more at BBC