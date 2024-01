KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM A waste-free rice processing plant opened in Dun Ongar village, Karmakshy district of Kyzylorda region, Kazinform reports.

The plant processes rice and produces up to 65 tons of products a day. Rice waste is processed into to animal food. About 15 workers of Zhanazhol household farm are working there now. Earlier, rice hull was just burnt or simply thrown away.