Waste sorting plant put into operation in Kostanay

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Kostanay region Governor Arkhimed Mukhambetov attended the launching ceremony of the region's only waste sorting plant, Kazinform reports.

There is no such a big plant in the region, the authorities said. The waste sorting line capacity is some 40,000 tons of solid waste a year. The founders of the complex are ECOCITYKZ LLP, Nonwoven fabric factory and S.M.F- System.



The Eco City project consists of three stages. The first stage is the waste sorting plant put into service. The second is washing of polymer substances and the third stage is their further use.



The total cost of the project is KZT 3 bln.