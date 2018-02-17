Watch Presidents Nazarbayev, Putin hit slopes of Shymbulak in archive video

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Saturday, the TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan released an archive video of Presidents Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan and Vladimir Putin of Russia hitting slopes of the Shymbulak Ski Resort, Kazinform reports.

"Many Kazakhstanis most certainly follow the developments at the picturesque and mesmerizing Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang on TV. While our athletes conquer skiing runs and the slopes of South Korea, we've decided to share equally interesting video with our President from the archives of the TV and Radio complex," the comment under the video says.