Watch the first trailer for the new Ghostbusters

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Director Paul Feig has been slowly teasing his new reboot of the '80s classic Ghostbusters: a proton pack here, the new Ecto-1 there, the triumphant first shot of the four new female leads, in all their ectoplasm-kicking glory... and now it's time for the first trailer.

It starts off innocently enough, with a lone piano eerily plinking out the original Ghostbusters theme song, and a series of title cards offering a quick acknowledgement of the original film. Then it's right to the new cast, as Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, and Kate McKinnon sheepishly confront a ghost before all hell breaks loose.

From there it's a mixture of laughs, scares, and callbacks: a legion of ghosts in Times Square, Leslie Jones tracking down the hearse that's going to be the team's new car, and Kate McKinnon as the weirdest, wildest Ghostbuster we've seen yet. But forget about talking about the trailer; have a look for yourself. Paul Feig's Ghostbusters arrives in theaters on July 15th.

