NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning has been announced in Almaty, Almaty and Turkestan regions, Kazinform reports citing RSE Kazhydromet.

RSE Kazhydromet said water levels will rise due to excessive rain forecast for the regions on May 9-11.

Due to the increased inflows and heavy rains water level increase is expected in the mountainous rivers of Almaty and Turkestan regions.