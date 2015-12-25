Water level up from 38 to 42 meters in Aral Sea - K. Kusherbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The water level in the Aral Sea is up from 38 to 42 meters, Governor of Kyzylorda region Krymbek Kusherbayev informed at the CCS media briefing.

"On the initiative of N. Nazarbayev, early in the 90s the heads of the Caspian countries gathered together in Kyzylorda, discussed the problem of the Aral Sea, established funds, etc. However, there is no progress made by our neighbours. Kazakhstan signed agreement with the World Bank and implemented the first stage of the north Aral project," K. Kusherbayev said.

According to him, the water level in the Aral Sea increased from 38 to 42 meters.

"It is impossible to save completely, we are talking about its northern part. The volume has increased from 15 to 27 cubic kilometers of water. The mineralization of water reduced from 23 to 13 grams per liter," K. Kusherbayev said.

However, as the head of the region noted, the Aral Sea could easily turn into the Dead Sea.