Water Resources Committee head suspended from office

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Islambek Abishev, the head of the Water Resources Committee, has been suspended from the exercise of his duties, the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry's press service reports.



The cause of the dismissal from office is not known yet.



Abishev was born in 1956 in Tashkent region. In 1978 graduated from the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute.

Over the years acted as mayor of Ordabasy district, South Kazakhstan region, deputy Governor of South Kazakhstan region, Ust Kamenogorsk Mayor and chairman of the Water Resources Committee of the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry.