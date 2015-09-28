ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Fightcity.com portal presented the video with description and explanation of the tactics in the ring of Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin. The video is entitled "The way of the hunter", Kazinform refers to Vesti.kz.

The video includes the clips of Golovkin's fights against Curtis Stevens, Matthew Macklin, Gabriel Rosado, Grzegorz Proksa, Daniel Geale and Marco Rubio where he relentlessly tracks down his opponents and takes the prize. The Fightcity.com portal recommends David Lemieux to watch the video.

As earlier reported, G. Golovkin is scheduled to fight D. Lemieux in a unification bout in New York on October 17.