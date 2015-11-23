WB, ADB to give 400 mln U.S. dollars for SMEs support in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Government plans to attract the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank for small and medium businesses development in 2016. According to Minister of National Economy Erbolat Dossayev, the amount of the banks' loans will make 400 mln U.S. dollars.

The Ministry of National Economy is going to enter into 2 agreements with the World Bank on implementation of health insurance and education system modernization projects. Besides, a USD 200 mln loan will be attracted for SMEs financing, Dossayev said.

The Asian Development Bank agreed also to provide 200 mln U.S. dollars for Kazakhstan’s SMEs support.

One more project will be implemented with the attraction of the Islamic Development Bank’s loan. The IDB is going to join the construction of water conduits and rehabilitation of irrigated lands in Almaty and South Kazakhstan regions together with JSC KazVodhoz.