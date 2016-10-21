WB displays exhibition celebrating independence of CA nations

The World Bank opened an exhibition "The Connecting Thread" at its headquarters in Washington, D.C. The World Bank Art Program organized the exhibition to celebrate the 25th anniversary of independence of the five Central Asian nations: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Cyril Muller, the World Bank Vice President on Europe and Central Asia Region called the exhibition the first cultural event devoted to the Central Asian countries which collaborated in World Bank programs for the last 20 years.

The exhibition gives a broad and selective overview of artwork from each of the five countries: traditional handicrafts, contemporary works, video, and photographs. The purpose of the event is to raise awareness through art and colors the cultural and historic bonds among these countries that remain relatively unknown to many.

Kazakhstan’s artistic contribution was the works of Kazakh painter Alibay Bapanov, and dress designs adorned with national ornaments.

The exhibition will be on display through October 28.

Kazakhstan joined the World Bank Group in 1992. Since then, the World Bank has become a major development partner with total commitments of US$7.9 billion for 45 projects. Today, the World Bank program in Kazakhstan is concentrated on institutional development in the areas of education, health, innovations, revenue administration as well as transport infrastructure and environment.