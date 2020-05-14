WB in Kazakhstan develops 2 projects each worth USD 500 mln

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The World Bank in Kazakhstan briefed on its projects in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

«The World Bank in Kazakhstan develops two projects to help Kazakhstan rehabilitate. The first one worth USD 500 mln will help enhance cattle breeding. It will back small farmers and help Government implement its cattle breeding development program. The project is of great importance for the country’s food safety,» Lilia Burunciuc Regional Director for Central Asia, told a webinar.