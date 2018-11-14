WB to continue coop with Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov and Vice President of the World Bank Cyril Muller signed the Protocol of Amendments to the Framework Agreement on Partnership, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Timur Suleimenov said that signing the Protocol is important for financial sector of our economy.



The Framework Partnership Agreement with the World Bank was signed at the Kazakh President's initiative in 2014. As per the document, Kazakhstan implements projects in such priority areas as the SMEs development, stimulating productive innovations, human capital development, environmental protection as well as roads reconstruction.



In 2018, the World Bank offered to broaden the areas of cooperation indicated in the Framework Partnership Agreement and include such areas as assistance in implementation of Kazakhstan's 2025 Development Strategy, deepening cooperation with the OECD, development of PPP, logistics, regional infrastructure, agriculture and stimulating technological innovations and digitalization.