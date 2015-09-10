WB to give more than USD 21 mln to Kazakhstan to support youth

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the World Bank signed a grant agreement on development of youth in Kazakhstan. The cost of the agreement is 21 mln 763 thousand U.S. dollars.

These funds will be spent on implementation of a four-year porject. The grant is provided by Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation through the WB-administered Trust Fund. The amount of the grant is approximately 5 bln US dollars and it will be used for supporting unemployed young people, Minister of Education and Science Aslan Sarinzhipov told in an interview to mass media. As the Minister noted, the youth will be attracted to socially important activities through participation in various projects which will be selected on a competitive basis. "We expect that about 100 youth organizations will receive financing. They will be involved in various social projects in the sphere of culture, sport, psychological projects etc. It will be a transparent competition. To my mind, it is a timely support from the World Bank. On one hand, we get an additional opportunity to employ the youth, on the other hand, we can develop a mechanism of attracting young people to important social issues," Sarinzhipov clarified. The projects will be selected by a special commission. More than 8,000 young people are to be attracted to the projects in whole, added he.