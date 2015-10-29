WBA did not approve Roy Jones Jr. fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The fight of Roy Jones Jr. with British Enzo MAcCarinelli scheduled to be held on December 12 was not approved by WBA, Vesti.kz reports referring to R-Sport.

It was informed earlier that the boxers had to fight for the WBA super world cruiserweight title in Moscow.

"This fight was not approved by the WBA. The championships committee has not received a request for this fight," WBA President Gilberto Mendoza informed.

As earlier reported, 46-year-old R. Jones Jr., who recently received the Russian passport, had to face American Antonio Tarver, but A. Tarver failed the drug test after the fight with Steven Cunningham in August. Then, MAcCarinelli replaced Cunningham.