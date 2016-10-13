WBA maintains original 75-25 split in Golovkin-Jacobs fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The World Boxing Association (WBA) decided that the possible purse bid between undefeated Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin and WBA (Regular) middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs will remain at the original 75%-25% split in favor of Golovkin, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

It should be noted that Jacobs' team requested 60%-40% split.



The WBA agreed to maintain the original split since Golovkin is regarded as one of the greatest p4p fighters today. Golovkin's long association with the WBA was also taken into account.



WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight champ Golovkin collected the WBA World middleweight title back in 2010 when he KOed WBA Fedelatin middleweight champion Nelson Tapia in the third round.



As for Jacobs, he has only held the title for two years.



Golovkin's promoter Tom Loeffler said he hopes that the WBA decision won't affect the ongoing negotiations with Jacobs' team and that the sides will organize the fight.