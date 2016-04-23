  • kz
    WBA President: GGG mania grips LA

    12:19, 23 April 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the World Boxing Association (WBA) Gilberto Mendoza attended the weigh-in ceremony ahead of Gennady Golovkin vs. Dominic Wade fight in Los Angeles and was amazed by the number of fans attending, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    "#Boxing Triple G mania in #LosAngeles #GolovkinWade," Mendoza wrote in a Twitter post adding photos in which Gennady Golovkin signs autographs for his fans.
    Recall that the upcoming Golovkin vs. Wade middleweight fight will be aired by Kazakh TV Channel at 7:00 a.m. Astana time on Sunday.

    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
