WBA president: I doubt Golovkin or Jacobs will vacate WBA title

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the World Boxing Association (WBA) Gilberto Mendoza hopes that undefeated Kazakhstani middleweight Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin and WBA (Regular) champion Daniel Jacobs will agree their fight and will not vacate their titles.

Golovkin and Jacobs were mandated by the WBA to fight this year, but still hadn't completed their negotiations. They still have a couple of weeks to agree the fight, otherwise it will go to a purse bid.



"We're not talking about that [vacating the title]. Honestly, we'll have to wait but GGG wants to be the middleweight champion and I don't think he'd want to vacate any of his titles and I think that's the same for Jacobs. This will establish the top middleweight," Mendoza told RingTV.



If agreed, the Golovkin vs. Jacobs bout will take place on December 10, 2016.