    WBA strips Kazakh Beibut Shumenov of regular title

    08:34, 19 June 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The World Boxing Association (WBA) has stripped Kazakhstani boxer Beibut Shumenov (17-2, 11 KOs) of his regular cruiserweight title, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    Cuban Yunier Dorticos (21-0, 20 KOs) was automatically recognized as the WBA regular champion.

    As a reminder, Shumenov and Dorticos were supposed to fight in April, but Shumenov's injury earlier this year canceled the fight.

    Beibut Shumenov reportedly told WBA President Gilberto Mendoza that he plans to finish his boxing career.

    Kazakhstan Sport
