    WBC adds Kazakh flag to belt in honour of GGG

    08:22, 13 March 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The famous green and gold belt of the World Boxing Council (WBC) has undergone several modifications in its 37-year history, and the latest is the inclusion of Kazakhstan's flag, according to sports.kz.    

    The WBC belt is represented by the best champions in the history of boxing, such as: Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis, Ray Leonard, Roberto Duran, Julio Cesar Chavez, Larry Holmes, Vitali Klitschko, Marvin Hagler, Tommy Hearns, Oscar de la Hoya and Floyd Mayweather. Now as a mark of respect to Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin, who has brought so much honor to his nation, the Kazakh flag will also adorn the World Boxing Council’s much admired belt.

     

    As a reminder, Gennady Golovkin is to defend his WBC middleweight champion’s title in a fight versus American Daniel Jacobs on March 18.  

