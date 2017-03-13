WBC adds Kazakh flag to belt in honour of GGG

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The famous green and gold belt of the World Boxing Council (WBC) has undergone several modifications in its 37-year history, and the latest is the inclusion of Kazakhstan's flag, according to sports.kz.

The WBC belt is represented by the best champions in the history of boxing, such as: Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis, Ray Leonard, Roberto Duran, Julio Cesar Chavez, Larry Holmes, Vitali Klitschko, Marvin Hagler, Tommy Hearns, Oscar de la Hoya and Floyd Mayweather. Now as a mark of respect to Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin, who has brought so much honor to his nation, the Kazakh flag will also adorn the World Boxing Council’s much admired belt.

As a reminder, Gennady Golovkin is to defend his WBC middleweight champion’s title in a fight versus American Daniel Jacobs on March 18.