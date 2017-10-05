  • kz
    WBC Board votes for Golovkin vs. Alvarez direct rematch

    12:58, 05 October 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 55th Convention of the World Boxing Council (WBC) is underway in Baku, Sports.kz reports.

    "At middleweight, the WBC Board of Governors has already voted for direct rematch between champion Gennady Golovkin and ‘Canelo' Alvarez," Michael Woods of NYFights.com tweeted.

    Earlier, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman also urged Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) and Saul Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) to hold a direct rematch and now the WBC Board made the official decision.

    Golovkin vs. Alvarez rematch is expected to be held on May 5, 2018.

    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
