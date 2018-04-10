  • kz
    WBC champion is interested in a fight with Firuza Sharipova

    17:23, 10 April 2018
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Team of WBC female super featherweight champion Eva Wahlström is interested in a fight with Firuza Sharipova, Kazakh athlete's press service said.

    According to Wahlström's promoter, Petri Paimander, the team will give its answer whether or not the fight will be taking place after Eva undergoes a medical examination.

    Wahlström received a minor injury during her fight with American Melissa St. Vil on April 6. She won that fight by a majority decision

    As previously reported, team Sharipova offered Wahlström to fight June 9 in St. Petersburg.

    Firuza Sharipova currently holds the WIBA, WBU, WBC Silver and IBO super featherweight and lightweight belts.

