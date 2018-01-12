WBC makes Golovkin vs Canelo rematch announcement

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The World Boxing Council (WBC) has officially confirmed the rematch between Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) and Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs), Sports.kz reports.

"GGGCanelo2 on May 5, location TBA!" the WBC posted on Twitter.

Earlier, President of Golden Boy Promotions Eric Gomez said that Canelo agreed to a rematch. The rematch is likely to be held in Las Vegas.

Recall that the first fight between the two boxers ended in a split draw on September 16.