WBC names five best GGG opponents

ASTANA. KAZINFORM World Boxing Council (WBC) compiled a list of five best Gennady Golovkin's (37-0, 33 KOs) opponents, according to Sports.kz.

According to WBC, they are Daniel Jacobs (32-2, 29 KOs), Kell Brook (36-2, 25 KOs), David Lemieux (38-3, 33 KOs), Martin Murray (35-4-1, 16 KOs) and Marco Antonio Rubio (59-8-1, 51 KOs).

Golovkin's next fight will be against Mexican Saul Canelo Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs). The fight will take place on September 16 in Las Vegas.