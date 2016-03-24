WBC President confident Golovkin-Canelo fight will happen in the nearest future

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman is still confident that Canelo-Golovkin fight will happen in the nearest future, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Recall that both boxers are scheduled to make voluntary defenses in the upcoming months - Gennady Golovkin will take on IBF mandatory challenger Domini Wade on April 23 in California. Canelo will step into the ring with British boxer Amir Khan on May 7 in Las Vegas.

According to Sulaiman, if Alvarez decides to fight someone else, then he will be stripped of his WBC title and Golovkin will become the full champion.

"The agreement is absolutely clear and definitive. Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez signed an agreement for both of them to make a voluntary defense of their respective title and then once they finish the defenses - they will enter into negotiations to fight each other. Everything else being speculated is independent of the World Boxing Council. There is an agreement and we recorded it. There is a document," Sulaiman told Boxingscene.com.