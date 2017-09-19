WBC President names Golovkin vs Alvarez winner

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the World Boxing Council (WBC) Mauricio Sulaiman believes that that are no losers in the recent Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KO) vs Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KO) showdown, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"I feel that the audience has won. Golovkin has won - he has retained his [WBC, WBA (Super), IBF and IBO middleweight] titles. ‘Canelo' has won as well - he fought against the world's best boxer", Sulaiman told ESPN.



The Golovkin vs Alvarez bout in Las Vegas ended in a split draw. Right after the fight, both Kazakhstani and Mexican boxers claimed they are ready for a rematch, which may possibly take in May or September next year.