ASTANA. KAZINFORM The World Boxing Council (WBC) named Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin Man of The Year 2017 for his contribution to the development of boxing, Sports.kz reports.

As it was reported, earlier WBC sanctioned a rematch between Kazakh middleweight champion Golovkin and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, which may take place on May 5, 2018.