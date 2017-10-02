  • kz
    WBC sanctions Golovkin-Alvarez rematch

    16:27, 02 October 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 55th World Boxing Council (WBC) Convention in Baku discussed WBC middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin's (37-0-1, 33 KOs) next fight, Sports.kz reports.

    Earlier, WBC president Mauricio Sulaimán called two possible options for GGG's next bout, against a mandatory challenger Jermall Charlo (26-0, 20 KOs) or a rematch with Saul Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) and now priority was given to rematch. Sulaimán urged the sides to agree on conditions as soon as possible.

    As it was reported, the first Golovkin-Alvarez fight on September 16 ended in a split draw. The rematch is expected to be held on May 5, 2018.

     

    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin Top Story
