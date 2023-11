ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The WBC will announce the status of the middleweight division title fight today, Sports.kz informs.

"On December 11, the status of the WBC middleweight title fight will be announced," president of the WBC Mauricio Suleiman wrote on Twitter.

As earlier reported, Saul Alvarez is the WBC champion in the middleweight division and Gennady Golovkin is a mandatory challenger.