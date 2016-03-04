WBC: We are proud of you, GGG

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The World Boxing Council expressed its gratitude to holder of their interim title in the middleweight Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz informs.

In response to the tweet of G. Golovkin, who wrote: "The WBC championship belt is the one every fighter dreams of", the WBC expressed their gratitude to GGG by saying: "We are proud of you, GGG. Not only are you a great champion but a great human being. Thank you for being such a great guy!"